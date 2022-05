To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis is mandating that Nov. 7 is to be known as Victims of Communism Day. Sounds good until you see that HE is moving steadily towards a Communistic State…what do you call banning books, free speech, and denying ALL of Florida’s citizens EQUAL RIGHTS (i.e our GAY citizens) ? I refer you to an article in The Hill:

https://thehill.com/…/3482067-desantis-signs-bill…/

Florida the Proudest and Loudest Communist State in America!

Kathy Hoffman

Haciendas of Mission Hills