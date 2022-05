A newspaper delivery driver was killed in an early morning accident in The Villages.

The 76-year-old man at 5:45 a.m. Sunday had been delivering newspapers in a Chrysler van along Oak Bend Place in the Village of Tall Trees, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He stopped and got out of the van, but failed to put it into park. The van began to move and the delivery driver was struck by the van’s door. He fell to the ground and suffered fatal injuries.