Peter Sarubbi

1932-2022

Born in Brooklyn NY, Pete grew up in Syracuse NY. A five-star athlete all his life from high school on into College @ Syracuse University. He would go on to serve a tour in the United States Army and in 1954 marry his life’s true love, Patricia (Cassell) Sarubbi. Settling in Rochester NY to raise their family they remained “joined at the hip” for their 69 years of Marriage. Upon moving to the Villages some 23 years ago, Pete continued his love of sports with participating in volleyball, golf, bocci, sports card club, and of course the local and State Senior Games, always with his “cheering squad” there to watch him win his Golds with pride!

Pete is survived by his wife Patricia, Sister Anna Vincelli, Sons Mick, Tim, and Bill (Teresa), and daughter Lynda (Dan) Crespo, 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren along with many cherished friends, all of whom he loved immensely. He was a man who continually had a project in the works was the life of any party or casual get together, treasured pictures to preserve a memory in time, who always made special memories with those he loved, and he will be remembered as a friend to all who met him. He will be greatly missed.

Services to be held at a later date.