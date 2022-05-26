DeSantis signs bill aimed at providing insurance relief to homeowners

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Thursday he said will implement the most significant and comprehensive property insurance reforms Florida has seen in decades.

“This package represents the most significant reforms to Florida’s homeowners insurance market in a generation,” said DeSantis.

Senate Bill 2B enacts pro-consumer measures to help alleviate rising insurance costs, increases insurance claim transparency and cracks down on frivolous lawsuits.

Specific provisions to stabilize the market include: