Frances W. Barbrick of The Villages, FL. passed away at the age of 99 on May 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dawaine (Joe). Originally from Nunica, Michigan, Frances and Joe moved to Mobile, Alabama in 1962. After being transferred to Collierville, Tn. for 28 years they retired to The Villages, Fl. in 2006.

Fran was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and a resident of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living. She enjoyed being an active volunteer in many church and community activities throughout her life, receiving many awards and recognition for her dedication and service.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Gladys Crouse of Nunica, Michigan. She is survived by her four daughters Pat Hiaeshutter, Linda Anglea (Jerry), Cheryl Cowden (Robert), Joni Mulder (Doug): five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren: sister Joan Crouse Neigebauer; brother-in-law Glenn Barbrick (Ellen) and sister-in-law Leora Cammenga.

A celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 27th, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, 3890 Woodridge Dr. The Villages, FL. Friends and Family welcome. Internment in Spring Lake, Michigan at a later date.