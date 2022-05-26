89.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 26, 2022
NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In light of Tuesday’s school shooting of innocent students and teachers, how much longer are we as a civilized society, going to turn a blind eye to these horrific travesties?
I am a gun owner. I have always had guns, since I was old enough to responsibly use them. I am not advocating for the government to take our guns. That won’t happen. Our representatives in Washington need to step up with some fair legislation that addresses this issue. With every new travesty, our legislators have always placated us with “Thoughts and Prayers” BS What has that ever done to alleviate the problem? Some states whose legislators are in bed with the gun lobby, and loving the money donated to them, think that more guns somehow make us all safer. NOT SO. We need for these NRA bootlickers to get a conscience and do the right thing, and limit who can possess a gun. At the very least, do thorough background checks, and if some folks have a rabid social media tenet, follow up on them. If you see something, say something.
Politicians need to stop drinking from the NRA trough. None of them have sent their youngster to a presumably safe day of school, and learned later in the day, that their beloved child was slaughtered, and would never be coming home again. No parent ever should have to live out that scenario. The states that have foregone all background checks and carry permits are dead wrong. More guns in the hands of “Good Guys” isn’t the answer. We need sensible rules, period. Step up, Washington!

Terry Blatchley
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

