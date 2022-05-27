51 student offers positions during Sumter School District’s hiring fair

A hiring fair hosted by the Sumter School District’s Career and Technical Education Department was a huge success, as 51 students were offered positions and nearly a dozen more received job offers pending a review of their qualifications.

More than 140 graduating seniors from The Villages Charter, South Sumter and Wildwood high schools connected with 41 local employers for on-site interviews and immediate hiring. Potential employers included the T&D family of companies, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, UF Health, Publix, Suncoast Credit Union, Hughes Brothers Construction, RoMac Building Supply, and others.

Seniors from Sumter County’s high schools are graduating with a variety of industry certifications, making them preferred candidates for potential employers. Certifications held by 2022 graduates include Adobe Programs, Microsoft Office, Childhood Development Associate, Certified Nursing Assistant, 911 Public Safety Telecommunication, Agritechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Science, Agriculture Associate, Landscape Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Servsafe: Certified Food Protection Manager, HBI Construction CORE, and Patient Care Technician.

One important goal of the school district is that every student would graduate with a plan to be enrolled in college or trade school, enlisted in service, or employed in a career.

“This is an annual event for us as we try to encourage and assist our new graduates to the world outside of high school,” Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley said. “We’d like our graduates to be employed, enrolled, or enlisted as they seek direction for their future lives.”

Shirley further commented on how supportive local businesses have been to this initiative and thanked them for their assistance. A special thanks is extended to CareerSource Central Florida, Hughes Brothers Construction, and Suncoast Credit Union for sponsoring the event.

If you are currently searching for entry-level workers and would like to participate in next year’s Hiring Fair, or if you are interested in providing job opportunities to local youth, please contact Casey Ferguson at (352) 793-5719 ext. 54210 or [email protected].