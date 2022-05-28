89.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Community Watch will be getting new $5 million office south of State Road 44

By Staff Report

Community Watch will be getting a new $5 million office south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

A pre-bid meeting for prospective contractors will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the site at 4890 Morse Boulevard near The Villages Public Safety Department Station 47 which opened in 2019.

Bids for the Community Watch building are due June 21. Construction is set to begin in August.

A spokesperson for The Villages District Government indicated the new Community Watch building is being funded through the Village Center Community Development District and said amenity money is not being used for the project.

Houses are going in at a rapid pace south of State Road 44 and the need for Community Watch continues to increase at the southern end of The Villages. Last week, the Wildwood Police Department released its annual crime statistics report which pointed to a problem with theft at construction sites in the areas where new homes are being built.

Community Watch is currently headquartered on Bonita Boulevard. A satellite facility operates out of Savannah Center.

Community Watch serves a number of functions in The Villages including:

  • Patrols
  • Dispatch/communications center
  • Gate attendants
  • Gate operations

