Saturday, May 28, 2022
Puc Puggy DAR chapter awards scholarship to Wildwood senior

By Staff Report

Wildwood Middle High School senior James Palermo was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The scholarship will go towards his continued music education at the Central College of Florida.

Wildwood Middle High School senior James Palermo is presented the 2022 Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR Awards Scholarship by Scholarship Chair Sunny Hester.

Based on his application, Palermo demonstrated outstanding musical academic achievements, participation in band, continued personal growth, and a clear sense of direction and purpose for his future.

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the DAR is the oldest chapter in the Lady Lake and The Villages area. The chapter was chartered on October 15, 1994.

Share your scholarship news at [email protected]

