By Staff Report
Hellen Kay Meehan, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care facility in Oxford, FL following a lengthy illness.

Hellen was a native of Missoula, Montana. She was born on June 14, 1936 and attended high school in Missoula, where she graduated in 1953. Hellen attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington where she graduated in Business Studies and English. Following College, Hellen worked for the FBI in Seattle for a number of years before moving to San Francisco where she pursued a career as a free lance Court Reporter. During this time, Hellen acted as Recorder for the city of Tiburon, California.

In 1988, following a business relationship with Elison Kimbrough & Associates, thrift store owners, Hellen moved to Florida where she founded Second Image, a retail thrift store group, in Clearwater and Tampa.

Hellen was active in politics, being a member of the Belleair Womans Republican Club and also involved in Charities in Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Hellen enjoyed traveling and was an experienced international traveler.

Hellen retired from business in early 2005 and moved to The Villages. She was a Catholic and a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages. She was a member of the Bereavement Ministry prior to her illness.

Hellen was predeceased by her parents Ernest and O’Tillie Evans, sister Iris Dahmen and son David Hecht. Hellen is survived by her husband Austin Meehan, son Kevin Hecht of Clearwater, brother Ernest Evans of Bonita Beach, and Marcella Lindgren of Missoula, Montana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:30a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, The Villages, FL.

