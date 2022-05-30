New CDD for Hammock Oaks development to discuss special assessment

A new community development district being formed for the Hammock Oaks development on County Road 466 in Lady Lake will hold a public hearing next month.

The Hammock Oaks Community Development District will meet at 10:30 a.m. June 13 at the Fruitland Park Library. The purpose of the meeting will be for a special assessment to secure bonds to pay for the development.

The land is currently cow pasture and the entire development will be home to nearly 4,000 residents when it is completed. The CDD will be a portion of the entire development.

The CDD at Hammock Oaks will be a gated community with private roads. The CDD will govern 380 acres of the development. The commercial properties along County Road 466 will not be included, nor will the multi-family component of the development. The CDD will include 940 single-family homes and 216 town homes.

The landowner elected members of the Hammock Oaks CDD Board have been identified as James Harvey, Candice Smith, Greg Meath, John Curtis and Bradley Walker.

The Hammock Oaks CDD will be considerably smaller than CDDs in The Villages. Community Development District 11, which governs the Fruitland Park section of The Villages and includes the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, is 692 acres and includes 2,055 home sites. CDD 11 is one of the smallest CDDs in The Villages.