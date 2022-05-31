Billie Ruth Suray

Billie Ruth Jeffries Suray, of The Villages, FL., lost her fight with Alzheimer’s disease on May 21, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Billie was born May 16th, 1937, in Putnam County, WV to Lawrence Opie and Geraldine Jeffries. Upon Geraldine’s passing in Billie’s youth, she was raised by her loving stepmother, Eveline.

Billie was a graduate of Poca High where Eveline taught senior English and L.O. was principal of Poca Elementary. Billie graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. in Education and Retail. In 1960, she married her husband, Donald, at St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Weirton. They moved to Country Club Estates and enjoyed 40 years there together. She became a teacher and taught at Cove School and Sacred Heart of Mary grade school on County Rd. She later taught at Madonna High School. During her teaching career, Billie took leave to raise her three children.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy, and two premature children, John Jeffrey, and Patricia Joan.

While living in Weirton, she was president of the Altar Society at St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church. Billie was a past president of the Williams Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Billie was a driver for Meals on Wheels, and she was a big sister in the Big Brother/Big Sister organization. She was also a member of the Women’s Club in Weirton.

She also loved to play bridge and participated in multiple clubs. Billie loved to play golf in Weirton and The Villages.

Billie is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Donald John Suray Sr. She is also survived by three siblings, Christine Fulton, Peggy Smith (Donevon), and John Jeffries (Patty). Billie will be greatly missed by her children, Michael (Nancy), Dr. Anna Suray Friend (Charles), and Donald Jr. (Susan). Billie has seven grandchildren Rachael, Thomas, Rustin, Christian, Clement, Caroline, and Casimir. She also has two great grandchildren, Ava Marie, and Ivy Grace. She had numerous nieces and nephews. Billie adored all of them.

Billie was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages for 18 years.

Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Weirton. Final arrangements by Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home.

The family was appreciative of all the loving care provided by Vitas Hospice Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Weirton, WV. Or St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.