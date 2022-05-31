78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...

Billie Ruth Suray

By Staff Report
Billie Ruth Suray
Billie Ruth Suray

Billie Ruth Jeffries Suray, of The Villages, FL., lost her fight with Alzheimer’s disease on May 21, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Billie was born May 16th, 1937, in Putnam County, WV to Lawrence Opie and Geraldine Jeffries. Upon Geraldine’s passing in Billie’s youth, she was raised by her loving stepmother, Eveline.

Billie was a graduate of Poca High where Eveline taught senior English and L.O. was principal of Poca Elementary. Billie graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. in Education and Retail. In 1960, she married her husband, Donald, at St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Weirton. They moved to Country Club Estates and enjoyed 40 years there together. She became a teacher and taught at Cove School and Sacred Heart of Mary grade school on County Rd. She later taught at Madonna High School. During her teaching career, Billie took leave to raise her three children.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy, and two premature children, John Jeffrey, and Patricia Joan.

While living in Weirton, she was president of the Altar Society at St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church. Billie was a past president of the Williams Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Billie was a driver for Meals on Wheels, and she was a big sister in the Big Brother/Big Sister organization. She was also a member of the Women’s Club in Weirton.

She also loved to play bridge and participated in multiple clubs. Billie loved to play golf in Weirton and The Villages.

Billie is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Donald John Suray Sr. She is also survived by three siblings, Christine Fulton, Peggy Smith (Donevon), and John Jeffries (Patty). Billie will be greatly missed by her children, Michael (Nancy), Dr. Anna Suray Friend (Charles), and Donald Jr. (Susan). Billie has seven grandchildren Rachael, Thomas, Rustin, Christian, Clement, Caroline, and Casimir. She also has two great grandchildren, Ava Marie, and Ivy Grace. She had numerous nieces and nephews. Billie adored all of them.

Billie was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages for 18 years.

Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Weirton. Final arrangements by Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home.

The family was appreciative of all the loving care provided by Vitas Hospice Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Weirton, WV. Or St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos