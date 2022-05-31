Corwin F. Tufte, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away with his daughters by his side on April 29, 2022.

Corwin was born and raised in Northwood, ND, and graduated from Northwood High School in 1965. He attended Mayville State University from 1965 to 1969. There, he met Dianne Groth. They married in June of 1969 and moved to Fairfax, MN where he taught business classes at the high school. In 1973, they moved to Northwood where he worked for The Mill Mutuals, eventually relocating to Plymouth, MN. In 1983 Corwin went to work for CHS and was the President of Ag States Group when they received the MIIA Agency of the Year award in 2010. Corwin retired from CHS/Ag States Group in 2011.

Corwin was an avid golfer and earned hole-in-one bragging rights at Balmoral Golf Course in Battle Lake, MN. Corwin was witty, outgoing, and inclusive and always had a joke ready. Grandpa Corwin was known as “Grandpa Pop” by his four granddaughters. Corwin loved being on the water, and some of the best family memories were spent at/in Minnesota lakes. He traveled extensively and especially enjoyed visiting Norway, “the land of his people”.

Corwin is survived by his daughters, Ann Krocak of Shakopee, MN, and Faye (Chris) Witulski of Tomahawk, WI; his former wife, and friend, Dianne Tufte; and four granddaughters: Samantha, Grace, Jessica, and Ellie. He is further survived by his friend, Carol, who was a wonderful companion to him during his last year of life in The Villages. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eileen, and his father, Frederick.

In lieu of cards, please consider making a memorial donation to Mayville State University or your favorite charity.