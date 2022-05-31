85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...

Intoxicated man arrested after entering guest rooms at hotel in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

An apparently intoxicated man was arrested after entering guest rooms at a hotel in Lady Lake.

Officers were called Sunday morning Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where 44-year-old Carl Byerley was causing a disturbance. When police arrived at the hotel, they found Byerly in reception area with a clear plastic bag which contained his clothes and other belongings.

“I observed several patrons and hotel employees inside the reception area appearing to be afraid of Mr. Byerley due to his intoxicated state and disruptive behavior,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The tree service worker was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and transported to the Lake County Jail. During booking at the jail, he was found to be in possession of a “dime bag” of methamphetamine. It had been hidden in the visor of his hat. He was arrested on additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband to a confinement facility.

He posted $4,500 bond ad was released.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Can’t people see the damage Biden is doing to our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details President Biden’s many failings and wonders how any American can still support him.

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, details his concerns about safety in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Windmill and water tower need to be replaced at Brownwood

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages contends that Brownwood Paddock Square is not the same without the decorative windmill and water tower.

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos