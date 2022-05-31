Intoxicated man arrested after entering guest rooms at hotel in Lady Lake

An apparently intoxicated man was arrested after entering guest rooms at a hotel in Lady Lake.

Officers were called Sunday morning Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where 44-year-old Carl Byerley was causing a disturbance. When police arrived at the hotel, they found Byerly in reception area with a clear plastic bag which contained his clothes and other belongings.

“I observed several patrons and hotel employees inside the reception area appearing to be afraid of Mr. Byerley due to his intoxicated state and disruptive behavior,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The tree service worker was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and transported to the Lake County Jail. During booking at the jail, he was found to be in possession of a “dime bag” of methamphetamine. It had been hidden in the visor of his hat. He was arrested on additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband to a confinement facility.

He posted $4,500 bond ad was released.