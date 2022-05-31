78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...

Joseph V. Miele

By Staff Report
Joseph V. Miele
Joseph V. Miele

Joseph V. Miele, 88, of Lady Lake FL, passed away April 20, 2022.

Joe was born to Joseph and Antoinette Miele (Scareon) of Jersey City, NJ. He served in the US Army and the Army Reserves, then had a successful career as a truck driver in central NJ.

In his later years, Joe lived in the Villages, FL. He was active in his community, local church, Veterans Administration and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed his work as school bus driver for The Villages Schools.

Joe was a strong-willed, honest man who provided for his family as best he could. He gave freely of himself to neighbors and friends. Joe always made funny remarks and offered his honest, unvarnished views on all matters.

Joe is predeceased by his first wife, Ann Marie Miele (Costanza); sisters, Mary and Philomena; and brothers, Valentine, and Michael. He leaves behind his dear wife, Marie Alice Miele (Soldano); brother, Nicholas; children, Regina Costanza, Joseph (and his wife, Debbie) and Larry; step-children, Susan and Joseph; sisters-in-law, Eileen Miele and Lauretta Callanan; and many other family and friends.

Please consider a charitable donation in Joe’s name to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans. A private interment with military honors is scheduled for June 2nd at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, NJ.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos