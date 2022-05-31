Joseph V. Miele, 88, of Lady Lake FL, passed away April 20, 2022.

Joe was born to Joseph and Antoinette Miele (Scareon) of Jersey City, NJ. He served in the US Army and the Army Reserves, then had a successful career as a truck driver in central NJ.

In his later years, Joe lived in the Villages, FL. He was active in his community, local church, Veterans Administration and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed his work as school bus driver for The Villages Schools.

Joe was a strong-willed, honest man who provided for his family as best he could. He gave freely of himself to neighbors and friends. Joe always made funny remarks and offered his honest, unvarnished views on all matters.

Joe is predeceased by his first wife, Ann Marie Miele (Costanza); sisters, Mary and Philomena; and brothers, Valentine, and Michael. He leaves behind his dear wife, Marie Alice Miele (Soldano); brother, Nicholas; children, Regina Costanza, Joseph (and his wife, Debbie) and Larry; step-children, Susan and Joseph; sisters-in-law, Eileen Miele and Lauretta Callanan; and many other family and friends.

Please consider a charitable donation in Joe’s name to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans. A private interment with military honors is scheduled for June 2nd at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, NJ.