Paul D. Blais, age 75, of The Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2022, at his residence. Paul was born on January 29, 1947, to his parents Andrew and Alice in Providence, Rhode Island. Shortly after, the family moved to Fall River, Massachusetts.

After graduating from University of Massachusetts, he entered into the Air Force with his first assignment to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. Paul always felt fortunate that most of his assignments were in Florida, with his last assignment again at Tyndall where he met and married Robin, his spouse of 34 years.

Paul was a family man and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved camping, biking, and waterskiing. Show skiing was a big part of Paul’s life. He took immense pleasure in coaching and was extremely patient with beginners. Most Saturday mornings, you would find Paul down at the dock with neighbors from around the lake trying to get that first barefoot run in while the water was still nice and flat.

One of the enticements for Paul to move to The Villages was all the activities available and new friends to meet. He was part of the Double D’s Pickball group, he participated in Drill & Play, he played water volleyball with SplishSplash, he learned how to play Shuffleboard the right way, and recently became an avid Chair Volleyball player. He enjoyed Putt & Play, picnics with friends, mexican train, and card games. All with friends new and old.

Paul is survived by his wife, Robin Boring, of The Villages; his son, Kenneth Blais, and daughter-in-law Angie; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, and Cody; his daughter, Darby Blais; sister, Deborah Medeiros; niece and nephews.

On June 10, 2022, a funeral service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:30PM. The reception following will be held in the Admiral Nimitz/King Room at Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages at 4:00PM. Paul will be remembered through photos and stories. If you are planning to attend, please RSVP with Robin.