84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...

Sally A. Sniffen

By Staff Report
Sally A. Sniffen
Sally A. Sniffen

Sally A. Sniffen, 86, passed away peacefully May 12 at UF Health The Villages Hospital. She was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Kinderbrook, New York, daughter of Willis Knickerbocker and Alice May.

Sally was employed as a bookkeeper/office controller all of her working years, and still managed to control a family of five. Sally loved ocean cruises, travel in recreational vehicles, fine dining and dancing. She spent many years doing just that. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth R. Sniffen Sr of Brooklyn, N.Y., son Kenneth R. Sniffen Jr. of Gainesville Fla., and daughter Sharon A. Webster of Zephyrhills, Fla.

Survived by son Mark E. Sniffen of Bronson, Fla and his wife Laura J. Sniffen, granddaughters Mercedes R. Long and Athena Padilla-Sniffen. Will be sadly missed by significant other Ken Henry, of The Villages, Fla., Who kept Sally’s Life enjoyable day to day and year to year. And best friend Shirley Budinsky of Schenectady, N.Y.

There will be a small family gathering with service held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood lane, The Villages, Fla. 32162 at from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 4 p.m.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos