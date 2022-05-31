Sally A. Sniffen, 86, passed away peacefully May 12 at UF Health The Villages Hospital. She was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Kinderbrook, New York, daughter of Willis Knickerbocker and Alice May.

Sally was employed as a bookkeeper/office controller all of her working years, and still managed to control a family of five. Sally loved ocean cruises, travel in recreational vehicles, fine dining and dancing. She spent many years doing just that. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth R. Sniffen Sr of Brooklyn, N.Y., son Kenneth R. Sniffen Jr. of Gainesville Fla., and daughter Sharon A. Webster of Zephyrhills, Fla.

Survived by son Mark E. Sniffen of Bronson, Fla and his wife Laura J. Sniffen, granddaughters Mercedes R. Long and Athena Padilla-Sniffen. Will be sadly missed by significant other Ken Henry, of The Villages, Fla., Who kept Sally’s Life enjoyable day to day and year to year. And best friend Shirley Budinsky of Schenectady, N.Y.

There will be a small family gathering with service held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood lane, The Villages, Fla. 32162 at from 3 to 5 p.m. with a 4 p.m.