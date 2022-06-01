United States should withdraw from the World Health Organization  

Last week, I joined fellow Republicans in sending a letter to President Biden calling on him to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and requesting data and information regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). I supported President Trump’s decision to suspend U.S. financial support given its mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and opposed President Biden’s early decision to reverse Trump’s decision.

The amendments under consideration before the WHO Health Assembly were originally developed under President Trump as his administration sought to push back on China’s lack of transparency around COVID and the Chinese Communist Party’s hiding data on COVID from the world, however, I‘ve heard from numerous constituents on this and share their skepticism about the WHO. While nothing in these proposed amendments changes or supersedes the U.S. Constitution or our national sovereignty to write and enact our own laws, I am committed to holding the Biden Administration accountable for wasting taxpayer dollars by continuing to fund the WHO.

Read the full letter here.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.