Thursday, June 2, 2022
Bernadine Carolyn Casteel

By Staff Report

Bernadine Bernie Carolyn CasteelBernadine (Bernie) Carolyn Casteel, age 79, went to heaven on May 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. Bernie was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the third child of Dale and Bernadine Lally and later graduated from Bishop Hogan High School where she was a cheerleader.

Bernie was predeceased by her husband, William Edward Casteel, brother Dale V. Lally, Jr., and sister, Margaret Ellen Lally. She is survived by her son, Kevin Casteel (Melanie), her daughter, Carol Pirkola (Larry), her sisters, Monica Carter, Mary Ann Large, Patricia Patten, Theresa Lally and Kathleen Arena, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A proud Mary Kay Consultant for 21 years, Bernie enjoyed helping women to look their very best. During her career, Bernie achieved Mary Kay’s RED JACKET status, won a Pontiac Grand Am, and many other awards. She loved living in The Villages, playing golf, dancing, going to Las Vegas, traveling, and playing cards.

A Funeral Mass will be held on June 3rd at 10:00am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, Florida 34491. Bernadine has requested no flowers, but for those interested, to make a donation in her memory to the American Heart Association. Services will be live streamed via Bernadine’s facebook page.

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. North, Jacksonville, FL 32225 is in charge of arrangements.

