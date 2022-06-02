Frederick L. Wallace, 86, passed away on May 15, 2022 in Minnesota. Mr. Wallace was born in Chicago, Illinois, and retired to The Villages, Florida from Naperville, Illinois, in 1996. He moved to Cottage Grove, Minnesota in 2020.

He was employed for 31 years in a number of management positions in the Finance, Internal Audit, and Labor Relations departments of United States Steel’s transportation subsidiary groups.

Mr. Wallace was a 1958 graduate of DePaul University in Chicago, where he majored in Industrial Management and completed the University’s Reserve Officer Training Program. He subsequently served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

His U.S. Steel employment took him to several locations in the Chicago and Indiana areas, as well as seven years in Duluth, Minnesota.

In retirement in the Villages, he was a member of the St. Timothy Catholic Community in Lady Lake, and for 16 years was an avid member of The Villages Recreational Softball League and local traveling softball teams. He was a member of the Scottish American Society of The Villages, the Naperville Club and also enjoyed golf, reading, and traveling, especially to visit family.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years Patricia of Cottage Grove, MN, son Richard (Judy) Wallace of Bloomfield Village, MI, daughter Sandra Wallace of Scottsdale, AZ, and son William (Tina) Wallace of Cottage Grove, MN. He is also survived by sister, JoAnn Alberts Garvin of Phoenix, AZ, and sister-in-law Maureen (Mylan) Kristin of Oak Forest, IL.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Breanna (Matt) Reed, Thomas (Cassie) Wallace, Michael (Lexie) Wallace, Rachel Wallace, Selena (Jon) Hootman, Katie Wallace and Luke Wallace. He has 6 great-grandchildren: Adi, Ellie, Abel and Lucia Wallace, and Jackson and Marina Reed.

A Mass to Celebrate his Life was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, MN with visitation at 10 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF.