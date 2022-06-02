79 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Margaret Watson Ellis (nee Anderson). From Edinburgh, Scotland, Manassas, Virginia and The Villages, Florida, age 79 passed away peacefully at home on May 14th, 2022. Margaret is survived by her husband, John Ellis; her son, Paul John Ellis; and daughter, Jillian Anne Ellis. The joy of Margaret’s life was her three wonderful grandchildren, twins Brad Anderson Ellis and Courtney Lee Ellis, and Lily Stephenson Ellis.

Margaret and John married in Edinburgh in August 1963, and they have enjoyed a full life of adventure that took them around the world. Together, they founded Soccer Academy, Sports-Network, an Indoor facility, and Academy Soccer Tours. Margaret was the Director of Administration and Finance and was well known in the soccer world as a champion of the sport. She was instrumental in supporting her two children, Paul and Jill, build their lives and careers in America, and took great pride watching them grow. On retiring to The Villages, Margaret embraced the community she called home and made many lasting friendships in The Village of Bonnybrook and beyond. She loved being around friends at the pool, playing with her Rummy Cube group, dancing with her grandkids at the square, cruising, and helping organize community events. She cherished giving back to her community and close friends.

Margaret was a wonderful partner, mother, and nana who inspired her family and friends with her sense of humor, humility, and kindness. She will be sadly missed by all who came into her life, especially her loving husband of 59 years, John.

A Celebration of Life will be organized shortly, to honor and celebrate Margaret.

