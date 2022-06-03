PWAC to receive update on Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday will receive an update on the potential replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The two ornamental structures were removed last month as they had been deemed a public safety hazard. Rotting wood at the base of the structures necessitated their removal prior to the start of Hurricane Season.

The initial estimate for the removal and the replacement of the windmill and water tower was $225,000. However, PWAC members have asked that District Property Management research sturdier options than wood. That means the replacement cost could be substantially higher. PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, said last month he fears the price could climb as high as $500,000.

PWAC, which oversees shared infrastructure south of County Road 466, would be paying for the replacement of the windmill and water tower with money raised through maintenance assessments paid by residents.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Do you favor the replacement of the windmill and water tower? Who do you think should pay for it? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]