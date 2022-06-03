83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

PWAC to receive update on Brownwood windmill and water tower

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday will receive an update on the potential replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The two ornamental structures were removed last month as they had been deemed a public safety hazard. Rotting wood at the base of the structures necessitated their removal prior to the start of Hurricane Season.

The initial estimate for the removal and the replacement of the windmill and water tower was $225,000. However, PWAC members have asked that District Property Management research sturdier options than wood. That means the replacement cost could be substantially higher. PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, said last month he fears the price could climb as high as $500,000.

The wood is obviously rotting at the base of windmill
The wood was obviously rotting at the base of the windmill.

PWAC, which oversees shared infrastructure south of County Road 466, would be paying for the replacement of the windmill and water tower with money raised through maintenance assessments paid by residents.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Do you favor the replacement of the windmill and water tower? Who do you think should pay for it? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

A snowbird describes a struggle with a roof at his home in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Stop complaining about little white cross and go back north

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who lodged the complaint about the little white cross should hang their head in shame and head back north.

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos