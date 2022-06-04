84.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Wildwood man facing arson charge after allegedly setting fire in motel room

By Staff Report
Myrio Jarod Corbin
Myrio Jarod Corbin

A Wildwood man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting a fire in a motel room.

Myrio Jarod Corbin, 47, was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with arson and burglary.

The warrants were issued following an investigation into an Oct. 21 fire at the Candlelight Motel in Leesburg. A man resembling Corbin, who goes by the nickname “Bojangles,” was spotted on surveillance leaving the motel moments after the fire broke out, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The fire marshal estimated the damage at $10,000.

The surveillance images helped law enforcement confirm that “Bojangles” is Corbin, who is known to frequent the Birchwood Apartments as well as local motels in Leesburg. The investigation revealed that Corbin did not have permission to be in the motel room where the fire was ignited, according to the affidavit.

Corbin was arrested after Leesburg police were called Thursday to investigate a battery case. Their investigation led them to Corbin, who was in possession of cocaine and also resisted arrest. When they took him into custody, they discovered he was wanted on the arson and burglary warrants.

Corbin was booked at the Lake County Jail on $27,000 bond.

