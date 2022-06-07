86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...

Sumter County Health Department warns of higher-than-normal cases of the flu

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Health Department advises all residents and medical providers of increased influenza activity. Cases of influenza detected locally and across the state of Florida are higher than expected for this time of year.

“Although flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness from season to season, they continue to be the best way to prevent infection and reduce the risk of more serious influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Sanford Zelnick, Director of the Sumter County Health Department.

The health department is therefore encouraging residents to get their flu vaccine now if they have not done so already. The flu vaccine is safe and recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women. For adults 65 and older, a high-dose flu vaccine is recommended. Certain children, those between 6 months through 8 years of age, require two doses of influenza vaccine. If you have questions about the influenza vaccine, please contact your medical provider.

Symptoms of the flu may vary but could include any of the following: fever, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, congestion, cough, headaches, and fatigue. If you are experiencing any such symptoms, please stay home and contact your medical provider if symptoms persist. It is important to practice good hand hygiene as well, such as hand washing and covering your mouth when sneezing and coughing.

Medical providers are encouraged to increase their suspicion of influenza for patients presenting to them with respiratory illness. Though COVID-19 is still present in our community, influenza may be responsible for respiratory illnesses. Rapid diagnosis of influenza is most helpful to initiate anti-viral medications and other supportive measures.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident writes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without the windmill and water tower.

Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from Hadley pool

A Village of Duval resident believes Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from the Hadley Pool. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents should not foot bill for windmill and water tower

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents should not have to foot the bill for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Can’t we keep politics out of it?

A Village of McClure resident pleads with fellow residents to keep politics out of some otherwise pleasant daily interactions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents are already paying higher amenity fees so family should replace windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that residents are already paying higher amenity fees and the Morse family should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos