AAC could explore possibility of taking over Priority Pools from Developer

The Amenity Authority Committee could begin to explore the possibility of taking over Priority Pools from Developer.

AAC member Carl Bell on Wednesday raised the idea of taking over operation of the Priority Pools which are located at the Orange Blossom Hills, Glenview and Lopez country clubs north of County Road 466.

Bell said it appears as though the Developer is “getting out of” the Priority Pool business.

He pointed to the 2020 closure and demolition of the Priority Pool at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.

“It was the first indication he wants to get out of the Priority Pool business,” Bell said.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin agreed with Bell about exploring the possibility.

“I agree with Mr. Bell there seems to be a suggestion he wants to get out of the Priority Pool business,” Deakin said. “It doesn’t hurt to explore it. It doesn’t hurt to ask staff to look into it.”

The acquisition of those pools by the AAC would open them to all Villagers as an amenity.