Villager arrested on Pennsylvania warrants charging him with 30 counts of child rape

A Villager has been arrested on Pennsylvania warrants charging him with 30 counts of child rape.

Gary Raymond Steck, 64, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at his home at 3844 Stephanie Way in the Village of Fenney. Wildwood police officers went to his home at about 11:30 a.m. and Steck was not present. He arrived at the home about 90 minutes later, riding as a passenger in a white 2018 Buick.

In addition to the 30 counts of child rape, he is facing additional charges out of Pennsylvania of deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a person under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department indicated the warrants originated out of the Pottstown, Pa. Police Department.

He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

He and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in December for $292,500.