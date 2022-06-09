90.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Family Of Mottled Ducks Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

By Staff Report

This family of mottled ducks was enjoying a swim in a pond behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Poor Ed McGinty should be allowed back at his pool

A reader writes in a Letter to the Editor that Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to his neighborhood swimming pool.

Hunting rifle vs AR15

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who claimed his automatic hunting rifle is essentially the same as an AR15 rifle.

Floridians can thank Gov. DeSantis every time they fill up

A representative of the Florida Democratic Party, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians can thank Gov. DeSantis every time they fill up their gas tanks.

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to pool

A reader contends that Villager Ed McGinty should have been allowed to return to his neighborhood pool.

