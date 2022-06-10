CDD 4 considers seceding from Architectural Review Committee

Community Development District 4 supervisors are considering seceding from the Architectural Review Committee.

Two CDD 4 supervisors, Cliff Wiener and Cary Sternberg, have served on the ARC, which meets weekly to consider Villagers’ applications for improvements or modifications to their property.

Through the years, the ARC has grown with the addition of new CDDs, although CDD 11 and CDD 12 use a professional special magistrate/master to oversee the process.

“It’s gotten too big,” Wiener said of the ARC.

The Village of Piedmont resident said ARC members are “flying through applications” and may not be giving them the scrutiny they deserve. He added the ARC may be “overwhelmed.”

Sternberg said the original concept of the ARC was a group of volunteers “helping neighbors.” He agreed that concept may no longer be workable in The Villages.

“We may have outgrown the usefulness of citizen volunteers,” Sternberg said.

The board agreed to begin exploring the concept of using a special magistrate/master.