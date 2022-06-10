75.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...

CDD 4 considers seceding from Architectural Review Committee

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 4 supervisors are considering seceding from the Architectural Review Committee.

Two CDD 4 supervisors, Cliff Wiener and Cary Sternberg, have served on the ARC, which meets weekly to consider Villagers’ applications for improvements or modifications to their property.

Through the years, the ARC has grown with the addition of new CDDs, although CDD 11 and CDD 12 use a professional special magistrate/master to oversee the process.

“It’s gotten too big,” Wiener said of the ARC.

The Village of Piedmont resident said ARC members are “flying through applications” and may not be giving them the scrutiny they deserve. He added the ARC may be “overwhelmed.”

Sternberg said the original concept of the ARC was a group of volunteers “helping neighbors.” He agreed that concept may no longer be workable in The Villages.

“We may have outgrown the usefulness of citizen volunteers,” Sternberg said.

The board agreed to begin exploring the concept of using a special magistrate/master.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t blame the media for deaths by assault weapons

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you cannot blame the media because people are being killed with assault weapons.

Should golfers be participating in Saudi Arabia?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, with a record of criticizing the PGA, wonders about golfers heading to Saudi Arabia. Read his Letter to the Editor

What is an assault rifle?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident is the latest to wonder about what constitutes an assault rifle.

Poor Ed McGinty should be allowed back at his pool

A reader writes in a Letter to the Editor that Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to his neighborhood swimming pool.

Hunting rifle vs AR15

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who claimed his automatic hunting rifle is essentially the same as an AR15 rifle.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos