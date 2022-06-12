89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...

Driver extricated from car after four-vehicle crash in The Villages

By David Towns

A driver was extricated from a car after a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in The Villages.

The driver of a red Toyota Corolla at about 3:15 p.m. was heading west on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he crossed over the median and slammed into an eastbound quad-cab Dodge Ram pickup, according to witnesses at the scene. The two vehicles spun around and onto Morse Boulevard.

Four vehicle were involved in the four vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Morse Boulevard
Four vehicles were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon in The Villages.

The Toyota went on to collide with a silver Honda SUV and a black GMC Acadia, which was newly purchased by the driver.

The driver of this vehicle was extricated after a crash on Morse Boulevard at U.S. Hwy. 27441
The driver of this vehicle was extricated after a crash on Morse Boulevard at U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene and firefighters extricated the driver from the Toyota. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A witness said the other three drivers were also taken to local hospitals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos