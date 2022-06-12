Driver extricated from car after four-vehicle crash in The Villages

A driver was extricated from a car after a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in The Villages.

The driver of a red Toyota Corolla at about 3:15 p.m. was heading west on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he crossed over the median and slammed into an eastbound quad-cab Dodge Ram pickup, according to witnesses at the scene. The two vehicles spun around and onto Morse Boulevard.

The Toyota went on to collide with a silver Honda SUV and a black GMC Acadia, which was newly purchased by the driver.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene and firefighters extricated the driver from the Toyota. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A witness said the other three drivers were also taken to local hospitals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.