Operation Shoebox’s Super Bingo Sunday Fundraiser will support soldiers

By Staff Report

Operation Shoebox in The Villages has for many years been supporting our armed forces deployed outside the U.S. sending them care packages with donated items: Coffee, socks, hygiene items, and letters of encouragement are packed weekly on Mondays at Lake Miona Recreation Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 PM.

All shipping costs amount to as much as $10,000 per month. Thus they have fundraisers, but now the snowbirds have flown and more Villagers are needed to step up.

Soldiers are thrilled to receive care packages through Operation Shoebox.

Super Bingo Sunday will be June 26 at Savannah Recreation Center with doors opening at 11 a.m. and games starting at noon. Admission is $10 that includes a book of 15 games and additional books are $10. Payouts are generous: $100 per game; Jr. Jackpot $200; Sr. Jackpot $400; Patriotic Jackpot pays $300, $600, and $1,000; and there are door prizes.

Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase and 50/50 tickets are 10/$5. A Villages ID is required for play. Additional information about Operation Shoebox can be found at osbtv.org

