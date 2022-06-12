90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...

Surrendered dog gets fresh start through fostering program

By Staff Report

Coco was surrendered to Sumter County Animal Control in November when his owner could no longer care for him.

As one could imagine, losing his home and surroundings was not easy. Once Coco got to the Animal Services facility, it was clear that he was suffering from high anxiety, and did not like things going over his head such as leashes and collars. Because of that, he was placed on behavior hold because Animal Services staff were not comfortable sending him out into public.

coco
Coco was surrendered by his owner in November.

However, all was not lost. Despite some rough patches, Coco settled in.

“Once we were able to build up his confidence with the leash, we learned he was a great dog but he did not present well in his kennel,” said Monica Auci, manager, Sumter County Animal Services.

Coco liked to bark at anyone that passed by. While Coco could be saying “Hey, take me and give me a good home,” that is not how it came across.

“Since being here, it only seemed to get worse,” Auci said.

Despite his barking, Coco showed he had potential and was taken off behavior-hold. Eventually, Coco’s Guardian Angel came to visit. That Guardian Angel decided to take a chance on Coco and foster him.

“We warned him about his short temper and not liking the leash, and he still wanted to try anyway,” Auci said. “It only took three days for them to fall in love.”

And rather than just being a foster, Coco became a family member in his new home. Most importantly, Coco is happy. “He gets to hang out on the couch and go for walks,” Auci said, “He has been introduced to new dogs and is doing great. He loves his new home and they love him.”

If interested in fostering or adopting, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos