Little League baseball players honored by Wildwood City Commission

Nearly two dozen boisterous Little League baseball players swarmed the Wildwood City Commission meeting Monday and received plaques to commemorate their success on the field.

Amanda Salazar, city parks and recreation director, presented plaques to both the coaches and young players.

She said two teams advanced to the district playoffs and an all-star tournament while a T-ball team is playing in the state tournament later this month.

Wearing gray caps emblazoned with the “W” logo and gray T-shirts with “Wildwood All-Stars” on the front and their names and numbers on the back, the young players posed for photos with Mayor Ed Wolf and commissioners.

As they crowded into the commission meeting, some found seats but most stood near the back. Seats were limited due to City Hall renovation that closed off an adjacent room.