The Villages Pops Chorus struggling with ticket sales after Village Box Office change in policy

The Villages Pops Chorus has raised $180,000 for charity in the past decade but faces a new challenge with its July 25 benefit concert.

“The Villages Box Office will no longer sell tickets for any resident performance groups not performing at the Savannah Center,” said Bill Davis, head of the Chorus.

The Chorus is using a service called Thundertix for online sales, Davis said. All tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at thevillagespops.thundertix.com

“We were hoping to be over $200,000 for charity by the end of this year,” Davis said. He added that reaching that goal is uncertain with the change in ticket sales.

The Pops Chorus – which has about 135 members — will present its summer concert on July 25, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The event will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 925 Rolling Acres Road.

The chorus will also sell tickets in person every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center, where the group rehearses, Davis said. More ticket information is available at www.thevillagespopchorus.com

For now, the group is adjusting to the new way of selling tickets.

“We have started a successful group mailing list for the purpose of communicating with our audience members,” Davis said. “We tell them when tickets go on sale and where to get them. It has been a lot of work to get this new process up and running.”

The Chorus is not the only group that will have a new tickets’ sale process for local shows outside of Savannah Center. Davis said the Villages Theater Company, The Village Voices and Brothers In Song are among those who need a new way to sell tickets.

It also applies to the Folksingers “Give a Hoot” concerts, and the shows featuring the Folk Quartet, Davis said. Those groups are affiliated with the Villages Pop Chorus.

The summer Pops Chorus show is called “That’s When the Music Takes Me,” and features a 10-piece band. Harmonica virtuoso Phil Caltabellotta will also perform.

Tony Violanti covers arts for Villages-News.com He is a member of the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame for his music journalism.