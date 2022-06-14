94.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Villages resident wanted on warrant jailed after crash at Village of Osceola Hills

By Meta Minton
Skylar Jean Berent
Skylar Jean Berent

A resident of The Villages wanted on a warrant was jailed after a crash at the entrance to the Village of Osceola Hills.

Skylar Jean Berent, 21, who lives in the Cherry Hill Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was involved in the crash at about 8 p.m. Monday at Morse Boulevard and Deskin Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation into the accident, a deputy discovered that Berent was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with possession of marijuana. She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Berent had been arrested Feb. 6 after she was stopped by Lady Lake police in the Spanish Springs area. During the traffic stop, an officer noticed a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance inside the vehicle’s center console. The substance was determined to be marijuana.

The Midlothian, Ill. native was allowed to enter a pre-trial intervention program to avoid prosecution. The pre-trial intervention agreement specified that Berent provide two clean drug screens 30 days apart, according to records on file in Lake County Court.

