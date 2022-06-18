Duke Energy hires new government and community relations manager

A Gainesville woman with more than a decade of economic development experience is Duke Energy’s new government and community relations manager for six Florida counties, including Sumter and Marion.

Staci Bertran, who started with Duke on Monday, will work to foster relationships with county, community and civic organizations. Her territory also includes Alachua, Citrus, Hernando and Levy counties.

Bertrand assumes the responsibilities of Dorothy Pernu, who is semi-retiring after serving seven years as the government and community relations manager. Pernu will continue working for the company part-time in a different role.

“Dorothy’s energy, passion and steadfast commitment to the well-being of the communities where she lived, worked and served were evident from the strong relationships she built and maintained over the years,” said Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Florida vice president of government and community relations.

“We are confident Staci’s deep understanding of the communities we serve, coupled with her strategic and entrepreneurial spirit, will serve her well in this role,” said Arroyo. “We look forward to seeing continued success in these areas as the company works to enhance our service for our customers, businesses and neighbors.”

Bertrand brings with her more than 10 years of experience in economic development, most recently as the vice president of economic development at the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce. She holds an MBA from Florida International University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Florida.

Bertrand serves as a CareerSource North Central Florida board member, the chair of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Strategy Committee and the chair of Life Transition Skills, a nonprofit organization for young adults and adults with disabilities founded by her late husband.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is very proud to be the mother of four young men ages 6-16.