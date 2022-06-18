John Bartram DAR group visits local butterfly garden

On a hot and muggy morning, several members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Griffin Road in Lady Lake. The field trip was part of their conservation studies to learn more about the natural habitat of butterflies.

The average lifespan of these beautiful creatures is about two weeks, with some living as long as nine months. Along the parking lot is the Monarch Garden. There are several varieties of milkweed and nectar plants are there to nourish the butterflies. There are several other varieties of butterflies, each is represented in a natural setting.

Plants are labeled in case vistors want to create their own butterfly garden and learn which plants attract them. The Fred Funk Butterfly Garden is considered one of the best in Florida due to the variety of plants.

