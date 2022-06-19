Losing weight on the Biden Diet

To the Editor:
People have asked me how I lost all my weight – 26 pounds in February and March.
I can no longer afford food. (I’s called the Biden Diet) can’t afford food or the gas to get to the store
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
To the Editor:
People have asked me how I lost all my weight – 26 pounds in February and March.
I can no longer afford food. (I’s called the Biden Diet) can’t afford food or the gas to get to the store
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.