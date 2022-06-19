Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.

“During the course of the argument, the defendant reached through the victim’s window and struck the victim’s face with her open hand,” according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The altercation was witnessed by “multiple employees” at the restaurant. Police officers responded to the scene, but Ferguson drove away as they were investigating the incident. She was later arrested at her home on a felony charge of battery. That case is still pending in court and Ferguson remains free on $25,000 bond.

Last week, the woman Ferguson allegedly rear-ended and attacked filed a civil lawsuit in Lake County Court seeking damages in excess of $30,000.

The woman, a resident of Leesburg, claims she suffered injuries as a result of the rear-end collision. She is being represented by the Bogin, Munns & Munns law firm.