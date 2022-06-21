To the Editor:

Trump must not run again. We supported him through his four-year term and voted for him in 2020. But we cannot support him for 2024.

His thin-skinned disposition and constant complaining about election fraud and a stolen election is now tiresome. And his complaining after the 2020 election cost us both senate seats in Georgia!

He also deserves criticism for his January 6, 2021 incitful speech.

He can support good candidates all he wants including for the 2022 mid-terms, but there is still too much hate for him to run in 2024. And he will be too old. This is a job for a younger person as demonstrated by the confused behavior of Biden!

Time to move on. Support great candidates. And drive the Democrats out of office.

David Coolidge

Village of Virginia Trace