Reagan Redux

To the Editor:
To paraphrase from presidential candidate Ronald Reagan:
A recession is when your neighbor loses his job.
A depression is when you lose your job.
A recovery is when Brandon loses his job.
Steven Rieker
Village of Fenney
.
