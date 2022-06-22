91.1 F
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Reagan Redux

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To paraphrase from presidential candidate Ronald Reagan:
A recession is when your neighbor loses his job.
A depression is when you lose your job.
A recovery is when Brandon loses his job.

Steven Rieker
Village of Fenney

