The World Economic Forum wants total control

To the Editor:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a gathering of powerful government and corporate leaders which announced a tracking program related to where and how consumers travel, & what they eat and consume. Another related aspect of this is the Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) process.

The result will be control of your access to finances, mortgages, bank and car loans, and credit cards. Everyone will be assigned a “score,” which will determine your eligibility for loans, insurance, etc. Basically, your financial status will depend on your willingness to support government policies as it is in China.

Canadian banks have frozen accounts of protestors. Chase Bank, Citi Bank, J.P. Morgan, PayPal, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America have already begun the process. They have deprived conservatives of financial services and have informed government of the personal expenditures of their customers.

How far will this reach? An example would be if Congress is unable to pass certain legislation, let’s say the Green New Deal, at that point, they turn to the huge powers of the financial industry which will assist in crippling the fossil fuel industry and promote renewable energy. We then have a country controlled by financial giants at the direction of a central government. In essence, controlling your quality of life without the protection of a Congress or elected representatives.

Do I hear the distant voices saying, “not in America?” I already addressed that illusion in past writings, get rid of that thought, it is happening in America and if you don’t pay attention and do something it will become your way of life. Just ask the people of China, that’s how they live. China perfected this model and this government intends to utilize it to obtain “total control,” but first it must dilute your 2nd Amendment.

So, 10 years from now I don’t want to say I told you so. I would rather say, yes Americans woke up and as a result we still live in the freest country in known history. If ya think I’m crazy, just remember what I expressed here today, at the pace they are on it won’t take ten years, you’ll know soon enough.

Frank D. Lovell

Free State of Florida