Thursday, June 23, 2022
Elvis fans form long line at Old Mill Playhouse for first look at new biopic

By Tony Violanti
Elvis fans shook up the Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages on Thursday for a preview of the biopic “Elvis.”
“I’m here because of Elvis; I love his music,” said Melissa Flores. She was sporting a rhinestone Elvis hat and black. TCB shirt. A sellout crowd stood in line for nearly a half hour waiting to get in.
“Elvis was so exciting and I hope this movie is the same way,” Flores said.
What made Elvis special?
“He had a commanding physical presence and he was so good looking” Flores said.
“Elvis had it all: looks, the voice and charisma.”
Villager Angie Rice shared that view, and believes Austin Butler, (*check spelling) who plays Elvis in the movie, did him justice.
“He moves like Elvis and is very good looking. He can dance and he captures Elvis’ personality.”
There is a “gaudy”  quality to Elvis, Rice said. Butler conveys the same image and is so “sexy” as the young Elvis.
“I really like that kid,” Rice said.
Tony Violanti covers arts for Villages-News.com

