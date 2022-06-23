Elvis fans form long line at Old Mill Playhouse for first look at new biopic

Elvis fans shook up the Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages on Thursday for a preview of the biopic “Elvis.”

“I’m here because of Elvis; I love his music,” said Melissa Flores. She was sporting a rhinestone Elvis hat and black. TCB shirt. A sellout crowd stood in line for nearly a half hour waiting to get in.

“Elvis was so exciting and I hope this movie is the same way,” Flores said.

What made Elvis special?

“He had a commanding physical presence and he was so good looking” Flores said.

“Elvis had it all: looks, the voice and charisma.”

Villager Angie Rice shared that view, and believes Austin Butler, (*check spelling) who plays Elvis in the movie, did him justice.

“He moves like Elvis and is very good looking. He can dance and he captures Elvis’ personality.”

There is a “gaudy” quality to Elvis, Rice said. Butler conveys the same image and is so “sexy” as the young Elvis.

“I really like that kid,” Rice said.

