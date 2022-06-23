96.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Susan D’Alessandro, 75, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022 at Trinity Springs Memory Care of The Villages with family at her side.

Susan was born in Weston, West Virginia to the late Willis & Katherine Allman on March 25, 1947. She graduated from St Anastasia Catholic School in Ft. Pierce, FL in 1965 and later received a degree in Cosmetology from Indian River Junior College in 1966.

She then decided to move to Cape Canaveral, FL and worked as a hair stylist where she met her husband, Dan, while both were living in the same apartment complex. The two were later married on June 14, 1969 in St Anastasia Catholic Church in Ft Pierce, FL. Susan later found her calling as a social worker and received a bachelor’s degree in 1974 and master’s degree in social work in 1975 from SUNY at Albany, NY. She had a 25- year career as a social worker in Pittsfield, MA, working at the Department of Mental Health and Hospice Care in the Berkshires.

After retirement, Susan & Dan spent their winters in The Villages, FL before deciding to permanently reside in September 2021. Susan had a lifelong love of music and dance. She became an accomplished ballroom dancer and was elected president of the Berkshire County chapter of Amateur Ballroom Association. She was always noted for being the last one off the dance floor.

Susan was predeceased by her parents Willis and Katherine and also her in-laws Fred & Jean (DiCaprio) D’Alessandro. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Dan D’Alessandro, nephew Fred D’Alessandro Galway, NY, niece Dena D’Alessandro, Myrtle Beach, SC, aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 12 PM at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. Family and Friends are welcomed to the funeral home prior for a calling period from 11AM to 12 PM. A celebration of Susan’s life luncheon will follow. A funeral mass is planned at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, and celebration of life, at Dignity Memorial at a later date in Wildwood, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by mail to Central Florida Alzheimer’s Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33762 or online at, alz.org\cnfl\donate.

