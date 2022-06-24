73.7 F
The Villages
Friday, June 24, 2022
By Staff Report
Grace Lucille Marifiote, 78, of the Villages, Florida sadly left us on June 4, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband Stephen Marifiote, her son, Edward D’Amaral, her daughter Jean Marie Fontina, her grandsons Christopher Fontina, Edward D’ Amaral, Jamie D’Amaral, and her granddaughter Nicole Rancati.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at the DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, Mass. on July 22nd at 11:00am. Visiting in the funeral home prior to the service from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial to follow at Cambridge Cemetery.

