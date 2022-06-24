Woman who sipped chardonnay jailed in crash that inflicts brain bleed on fellow motorist

A woman who admitted she had sipped chardonnay was jailed in the wake of an accident that left a fellow motorist with a brain bleed after the rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The two-car crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 329 at Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and found 24-year-old Alexandra Leigh Sublette of St. Petersburg who appeared to be intoxicated. She said she had been traveling at about 85 miles per hour heading from the Tampa International Airport to Washington D.C. She admitted she’d had “a glass of chardonnay at the airport,” the report said. She later admitted she had also taken adderal zoloft for anxiety.

The other driver, whose vehicle rolled over in the crash, was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. That driver suffered a brain bleed, fractured spine and broken ribs.

Sublette was taken to the Sunoco Citrus Center parking lot where she was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. She performed poorly in the exercises, the report noted. She provided breath samples that registered .137 and .131 blood alcohol content.

Sublette was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.