‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

To the Editor:

The U.S. government video tapes shown in the movie “2,000 Mules” shows proof the 2020 election was not fair and square as mentioned by a previous letter writer.

Thus drop boxes should be disallowed in future elections and only traditional polling places be used for voting, or mail-in voting allowed by those voters requesting it with proof of identity – the number on their voter’s card required to obtain a mail-in ballot.

The intent of this movie shows how we can never let such possible abuses of our election process happen again.

Suzanne Zimmerman

Village of Charlotte