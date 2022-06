A candidate taking on incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster is inviting residents to a local town hall event.

Candidate Laura Loomer will hold a town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Kelley’s Lunch Box & Badges Tavern at 110 Juniper Drive North in Bushnell.

Loomer, an America First candidate, will face Webster in the Aug. 23 GOP primary.

Learn more at https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/