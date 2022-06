To the Editor:

Why do people have such a hard time getting over the 2020 election? In 2016, the president was elected even though he lost the popular vote by close to 3 million votes and he couldn’t believe he lost 2020 by 8 million.

People should look at the history of the presidential election since Reagan. No Republican has won the popular vote. They should get over the 2020 election. There was no voter fraud.

William Nickson

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens