89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 26, 2022
type here...

Beautiful Red Cardinal At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

This beautiful red cardinal was spotted at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve on a bright summer day. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Beautiful Red Cardinal At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve
Beautiful Red Cardinal At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos