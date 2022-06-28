Jerry Gordon Colyer, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 15, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida.

He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 3, 1937. After graduating from Jefferson City High School, he obtained his Bachelors and Masters of Science in Mathematics. He applied his education to a successful 33-year United States Air Force civil service career, retiring as the Director of the Office of Aerospace Studies at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM. Jerry was known throughout various communities for his selflessness and humble service. While in Albuquerque he was an avid supporter of Pets are Working Saints (PAWS), often taking dogs to the local Veterans Administration hospital to provide emotional comfort to disabled veterans.

After retiring from civil service and relocating to Florida, he assumed the role of Executive Director at the Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland, FL, joining the team to help the center provide food, clothes, and financial assistance for thousands of families. He later volunteered for several years at the Northside Christian Church food bank in Fruitland Park, providing assistance to needy families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Jackson Colyer, Sr. and Marie Estelle Guenther, his brother, David Jackson Colyer, Jr., and former wife Marie “Lori” Colyer. Jerry is survived by his wife Lynda Colyer of Lady Lake, Florida; his former wife, JoAnn Dubrouillet and their three children; Susan (David) Griffin of Westville, Florida, Joseph (Soni) Colyer of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Timothy (Patti) Colyer of Orlando, Florida; stepson with Lori, Aleck “Skip” (Vida) Jonas of Thayne, Wyoming; and three stepchildren with Lynda; Teresa (Carl) O’Donnell, Pamela O’Donnell, and Joe (Sabrina) O’Donnell, all of Leesburg, Florida. He is also survived by grandchildren Zebulon (Christy) Griffin, Angela Griffin, Samuel (Katrina) Griffin, Kevin (Kristen) Colyer, Karin (Chris) Chaney, Megan (Grant) Gideon, Chaz (Kristen) O’Donnell, JT Fox, Stephen (Stephanie) Buck, Alex Buck, and nine great grandchildren.

A celebration of life with a meal to follow will be held at 11:00am, July 30th, 2022 at Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park.